Thailand’s NHSO prepares 1330 hotline to handle COVID surge after Songkran holidays

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has said it will ensure that its 1330 hotline is prepared for a surge in COVID-19 infections after the Songkran holidays.

NHSO Secretary-General Jadet Thammathat-Aree disclosed that the office has increased its 1330 hotline respondents to 3,000 lines, which can handle around 30,000 daily calls in response to directives from Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha to ensure the safety of COVID patients. The premier emphasized the importance of admitting patients, especially the elderly, young children and those at risk of severe symptoms, to hospital as soon as possible in order to reduce the risk of fatality.



The NHSO has divided patients into groups to provide a timely response based on their conditions. Patients in vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children under the age of five, and members of the “608” group of people at high risk of severe symptoms, should call 1330 ext 18 for registration. They will be placed in the home isolation (HI) system until officials can find them a hospital bed. Meanwhile, patients who are not members of vulnerable groups can dial 1330 ext 14 for treatment based on their condition and will be registered with the HI system.







In addition to the 1330 hotline, Patients can register at NHSO’s website at https://crmsup.nhso.go.th/#TicketHI, or its official Line account (@nhso). Patients can also contact officials by acquiring phone numbers from the provincial Public Health Office’s Facebook page in their respective areas, or the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Facebook page if they are in Bangkok.

For more information, people can contact officials at 1330 or add the NHSO’s line account at https://lin.ee/zzn3pU6 or @nhso. (NNT)

































