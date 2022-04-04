Thailand’s GLO to release new lottery tickets and resolve overpricing issue

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) has announced new product lines to be released next year.

The announcement was made by Dr Thanawat Polvichai, board member and spokesperson for the GLO. He added that the office will hold public hearings on the matter sometime in the later half of this year, after the administration declares COVID-19 an endemic disease.



According to the GLO spokesperson, these products include prizes for two and three digits, whose tickets will sport new designs based on the 12 zodiac signs. Once the GLO finishes gathering public input, it will propose the production plan to the Cabinet for consideration.

Dr Thanawat reiterated that the GLO must follow regulations in releasing the new product lines, while assuring that the move will help alleviate the issue of overpriced tickets due to an increased number of available products.







According to local media, the introduction of the new tickets was the culmination of multiple studies from several universities. In the studies, the authors cited similar schemes implemented in 2003 that effectively suppressed illegal lottery operations and prevented regular tickets from exceeding their original 80 baht price tag. (NNT)

































