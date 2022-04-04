Thai Foreign Minister visits China to boost bilateral relations

Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has met with the State Councilor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the two nations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai paid an official visit to Huangshan City in China’s Anhui Province during April 1-2, 2022, at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister H.E. Wang Yi. The visit was intended to strengthen Thailand and China’s Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership. It also aimed to enhance cooperation in order to revitalize the economy in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global crises.



During their meeting, the State Councilor marked the 10th anniversary of the formation of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership. He said both sides should enhance discussions in order to establish a framework in accordance with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, as well as accelerate the construction of railways between Thailand and China. He also urged both countries to carry out initiatives in accordance with the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement, in order to enhance trade and economic cooperation while broadening cooperation in technology, digital economy, new energy and other sectors.







The Thai Deputy Prime Minister said Thailand is committed to strengthening bilateral relations and will cooperate to transform the Belt and Road Initiative into a high-quality global infrastructure development strategy, as well as actively participate in the Global Development Initiative. He said the Thai government hopes to increase trade, connectivity and agricultural cooperation; ensure industrial and supply chain stability; and strengthen bilateral relations in a sustainable manner.

Both sides also agreed to strengthen China’s strategic partnership with ASEAN and maintain open communications in order to boost multilateral cooperation. (NNT)

































