Fighter jet crashes in farmland, Northeast Thailand

An F-16A fighter aircraft of the Royal Thai Air Force crashed in farmland in Chaiyaphum province, away from communities.

AVM Prapas Sornchaidee, spokesman of the air force, said the F-16A jet crashed in an agricultural field in Chaturat district during its training session and its pilot ejected safely.



The pilot was identified as Flt Lt Pakorn Pisitsart with 782 hours of total flight time. He sustained injury in his right arm and neck and was admitted to the hospital of Wing 1 in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

The F-16 ADF jet number 10331 had been used in the United States Air Force for 20 years from 1981 and the Royal Thai Air Force bought it in 2003. The plane had been in use for over 40 years.







The crash affected farmland and the air force will restore it to its previous condition soon.

Investigators of the air force reached the crash site to find the cause of the crash and check details of the damage. (TNA)



































