Thailand’s NBTC reports on recent accomplishments

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission has convened a meeting to report its accomplishments over the past three months.

NBTC chairman Sarana Boonbaichaiyapruck stated during a press conference on Tuesday (July 26) that the telecom watchdog had supported telemedicine with 5G wireless broadband technology, accelerated the relocation of telecom cables, and improved bidding regulations for satellite orbits, among other accomplishments.







Regarding telemedicine and telehealth support, Sarana said the NBTC had, under the so-called Universal Service Obligation (USO), offered medical workers in rural locations with broadband internet access to allow effective communication between healthcare units.

According to Sarana, the USO connection enables physicians and nurses to properly monitor patients’ health, particularly those who are bedridden in remote places, and to prescribe medications for them.





In addition, the NBTC chairman disclosed plans to finish a project to transfer 2,800 kilometers of telecom lines underground, including 800 kilometers in Bangkok and 2,000 kilometers in the provinces.

Other NBTC commissioners, including Thanaphan Raicharoen, Prof. Dr. Pirongrong Ramsoota, Dr. Supat Supachalasai, and Torpong Selanon, were present at the meeting to provide information on the agency’s plans to grant permission for the use of satellite orbits over Thailand, to eliminate call center scams, to establish an academic division on IT knowledge, and to upgrade telecom and broadcasting services under its “Digital Inclusion” policy. (NNT)

































