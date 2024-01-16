Thailand becomes first nation to have 29 freshwater crocodile breeding farms accredited by CITES

Great news from the land of smiles! Thailand is now the world leader in sustainable aquaculture, being the first nation to have 29 freshwater crocodile breeding farms accredited by CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora). This is a huge win for both conservation and the economy, with these farms generating a staggering 7 billion baht from crocodile-related products.







But wait, there’s more! Alongside crocodiles, Thailand is also pioneering in the breeding of unique fish species. CITES has recognized 6 Thai centers for breeding the “Pla Yee Sok Thai” (Seven-Striped Carp) and “Pla Buk” (Mekong Giant Catfish). These efforts are crucial for the conservation of these species, both listed in Appendix I of the CITES Convention due to their endangered status.

This development highlights Thailand’s dedication to environmental stewardship while fostering economic growth. The country is not only safeguarding endangered species like the Mekong Giant Catfish and Seven-Striped Carp but also setting a global example in sustainable aquaculture.







The future looks promising! The Thai Department of Fisheries is gearing up to expand international trade in these CITES-listed aquatic species. This strategy will undoubtedly benefit Thai businesses and contribute positively to global conservation efforts. Let’s applaud Thailand for leading the way in sustainable aquaculture and wildlife conservation! (PRD)































