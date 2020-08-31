Thailand’s longest travel publication marks 60th anniversary

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT)’s flagship consumer publication Osotho marked its 60th anniversary in August 2020, with a nostalgic celebration of its historic role as a reliable source of information on Thailand’s travel experiences.







Set up in June 1960, just a few months after the March 1960 establishment of what was then known as the Tourist Organization of Thailand, the glossy monthly is the only travel publication to have passed through six decades of change driven by the information and communications revolution.

In a commemorative message in the 60th anniversary publication, the current Editor, Mr Vinij Rangpueng, said, “It has been a long journey to serve the Thai people and tourism industry as a travel companion for the travelling public. We have passed through many different seasons and innumerable economic, social, and technological changes, including printing and publishing technologies. Furthermore, tourist behavior and media consumption have changed, and we have adjusted and adapted, without changing our core mission to meet the needs of our readers and serve as a source of knowledge and useful information.”



He described Osotho as a “tourist information warehouse”, which is available today via a Facebook page, a website: www.osothoonline.com and the Ookbee app. It also has a television programme called “Osotho On TV” on MCOT 9HD, MCOT Channel 30, aired every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn noted that Osotho had been launched in the month of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother’s birthday in 1960. Since then, it has played a valuable role in introducing Thailand’s rich repertoire of tourist attractions through a perfect blend of science and art.

The Governor said, “Osotho magazine has reported comprehensively and professionally on the valuable heritage, cuisine, art and culture of the Thai people. Even in times of crisis, Osotho has remained committed to reinforcing the power of tourism as a means of solving problems and promoting national development.”





Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, TAT described Osotho as “a storehouse of wisdom in tourism.” He said that as the TAT executive in charge of the publication’s contents, it had proved very useful in helping him in crafting marketing policies and plans.

“Many publications have come and gone, but Osotho lives on, and we have launched the magazine online. It has been redesigned for the new generation, so now we have a fan club comprising all generations of readers.”











