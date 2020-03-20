Thailand’s Interior Minister orders strict cross-border control on COVID-19

BANGKOK, March 20 – Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda has ordered provincial governors to strictly control cross-border activities and close entertainment venues to reduce public gatherings in order to help control the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).





Gen Anupong said the government was implementing a social distancing policy and ordered the closure of service places in greater Bangkok for 14 days. Such closure in other provinces depended on the decisions of provincial authorities and the Interior Ministry expected their cooperation, he said.

Gen Anupong said all 51 temporary border passes were closed and one permanent border pass remained open in each border province, except Chiang Rai that bordered two countries.

Provincial governors had power to close their permanent border crossings and quarantine visitors from risk countries, he said.

“I stress that people need to cooperate with instructions from the government to reduce transmission… Please do not gather or go to other provinces. If people cooperate with the Public Health Ministry, the situation will be under control,” Gen Anupong said. (TNA)











