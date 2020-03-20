Six-month-old baby among 50 new COVID-19 cases in Thailand

BANGKOK, March 20 – The Public Health Ministry announced 50 new local cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections including a six-month-old baby, raising the total to 322.







Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department, said the new cases included 18 visitors to boxing stadiums such as trainers, spectators and boxers and they travelled to provinces.

Other newly listed patients comprised 17 people receiving the disease from visitors to entertainment places. They included elderly people, students, housewives, vendors and a six-month-old baby.

Six new patients contracted Covid-19 from participants in religious ceremonies in Malaysia. Four others returned from other countries – a student and a government official arriving from Britain and two Myanmar people.

Two other patients are a tour guide and a security guard. Officials were investing the cases of three other new patients.

The director-general of the Disease Control Department said one previous patient, a Frenchman aged 36, was discharged from the Central Chest Institute of Thailand and 118 visitors to boxing stadiums and religious gatherings in Malaysia were tested and being questioned.

“Patients have been found in 24 provinces. The highest number is in Bangkok, followed by Samut Prakan, Chiang Mai and Pattani,” he said. He blamed it on infected people who failed to quarantine themselves as requested by officials.

The 322 local cases comprised 43 discharged, 278 hospitalized including three seriously ill, and one death.

Public Health Ministry's spokesman Dr Thaweesilp Wisanuyothin said 213 patients were in Bangkok, mostly aged 30-40. (TNA)












