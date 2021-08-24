Thailand’s industrial sector considers ‘bubble-and-seal’ system for factories

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) has come up with a ‘bubble-and-seal’ system to ensure Thailand’s industrial sector is not brought to a complete standstill by COVID-19.

Under the system, 10% of factory workers are to be randomly tested every 14 days and low-risk employees are allowed to continue working. The FTI is also seeking government funding, for factories with a workforce of 300 or more, to set up a quarantine/isolation area within the factory premises, so asymptomatic workers can continue working.







According to the FTI, those in the industrial sector believe the “bubble-and-seal” scheme and a wider vaccination rate will help prevent fatalities and the spread of COVID-19. The private sector is, therefore, calling on the authorities to inoculate the high-risk group (aged 40-59), as well as factory workers, especially those in places where clusters have broken out.



The National Communicable Disease Committee (NCDC) has also agreed to the planned “bubble-and-seal” approach for factories where clusters of COVID-19 infections were detected, to curb transmissions, while the factories will not be closed and workers will get their pay and the economy will move on. (NNT)























