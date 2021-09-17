Thailand’s House of Representatives pass anti-torture bills

By Pattaya Mail
0
167
The legislation will move the Thai justice system closer to international standard since Thailand ratified the United Nations Convention against Torture in 2012.

The House of Representatives passed the first reading of four bills against torture and forced disappearance with 368 votes in favor, one abstention and one no-vote.

It formed a 25-member committee to scrutinize the bills. The panel included political activist Sombat Boonngamanong and human rights advocate Angkhana Neelapaijit. The committee will work for 25 days and take a bill of the government as a main bill.



The important part of the bill is in its sections 5 and 6 which state that any government official who torture physically and mentally people for their confession or information, conduct discrimination and coercion or force disappearance will be liable to a jail term of up to 25 years and a fine of 500,000 baht. If victims die, responsible officials will be liable to a jail term of up to 30 years or life imprisonment and a fine of 1 million baht.


The legislation will move the Thai justice system closer to international standard. Thailand ratified the United Nations Convention against Torture in 2012. (TNA)









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR