Thai PM inspects ‘Factory Sandbox’ in Laem Chabang, Chonburi

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha visited Laem Chabang municipality in Si Racha district to inspect the implementation of the Factory Sandbox project to control COVID-19.

He followed up the first phase of the Factory Sandbox project and saw COVID-19 vaccinations for workers who were the members of the Social Security Fund at Mitsubishi Motors Co. He also discussed investment and export outlooks with Japanese business executives and investors.







The government was monitoring the implementation of the Factory Sandbox project at factories in Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon and Chonburi provinces. The second phase of the project will cover Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao and Samut Prakan provinces.



The Factory Sandbox project was developed for big factories that employ more than 500 workers each and manufacture products for export.

The project implementation included “Bubble and Seal” measures which required workers to commute between their living quarters and workplaces without a stopover and to stay inside their dormitories. All workers must undergo one RT-PCR test, have COVID-19 antigen tests once a week and receive COVID-19 vaccinations for herd immunity.

Thailand on Friday reported 14,555 new coronavirus cases and 171 new fatalities over the past 24 hours. 13,691 patients recovered fully. The country's total infections rose to 1,448,792 and the death toll was 15,124. (TNA)












































