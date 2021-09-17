Thailand’s FDA approves Moderna vaccine for children aged 12 – 17

Zuellig Pharma has announced that Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has given approval for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to adolescents aged from 12 to 17.







The company said the approval of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for use in adolescents expands the vaccine arsenal that Thailand has to combat the pandemic, especially in light of the highly contagious Delta variant. The vaccination regimen is the same as that for adults, with two doses of to be administered 28 days apart.



Meanwhile, the National Health Security Office (NHSO) started distributing the first batch of free antigen test kits (ATKs) for home use yesterday, to groups considered to be at risk of contracting COVID-19. At-risk groups can register to receive the ATKs via the government’s “Pao Tang” e-wallet app and they can pick up the test kits at their nearest service unit or have them delivered.







According to the NHSO, a total of 1.16 million sets, out of 8.5 million, were set for distribution to the elderly, bed-ridden patients, people with disabilities, people living with any of seven chronic diseases who are not vaccinated and those showing flu-like symptoms. (NNT)



























