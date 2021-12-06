Thailand’s healthcare system efficient in testing and screening for Omicron

A government spokesman has assured that the Prime Minister remains confident in the capacity of Thailand’s public healthcare system to monitor and screen international visitors suspected of having contracted the Omicron coronavirus variant, with the Delta variant expected to remain the dominant strain.







Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, spokesman for the Prime Minister’s Office, said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has been informed by the Ministry of Public Health that a COVID-19 patient has been diagnosed with Thailand’s first suspected case of the Omicron variant. The case involves a US national who arrived in Thailand from Spain through the Test & Go program. Thailand currently ranks 47th in the world for number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, with the Delta variant comprising 65.97% of total infections, followed by the Alpha variant at 32.48% and the Beta variant at 1.54%. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation as it develops, while indicating no change in guidelines or policies at this time pending an upcoming meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).



Spokesman Thanakorn said the Prime Minister believes in Thailand’s public healthcare system, citing its intensively efficient surveillance, testing and screening capabilities. He added that members of the public should be aware but not fearful, noting that medical professionals in Thailand and around the world prioritize maintaining strict personal hygiene and Universal Prevention as the ultimate safeguard against COVID-19.







People should also wear face masks while maintaining social distancing and washing their hands regularly to prevent viral transmission. The Premier also stressed the importance of getting vaccinated, adding that those who have already received two full doses should continue following announcements and recommendations from the Ministry of Public Health on receiving booster shots within a reasonable timeframe. (NNT)





































