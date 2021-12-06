2 gambling dens raided in Pattaya

Nongprue police arrested 19 people accused of online gambling in two raids in East Pattaya.

The Dec. 5 operation at the Chokchai Garden Home 2 development netted 12 men and a woman caught gambling and eight computers.







Authorities then hit a second house in Nongprue Moo 9 village where six more people were arrested and nine computers seized.

Both gambling operations were run by the same gang, police claimed.



Police estimated about 150,000 baht a day was wagered. Employees earned a quarter of all profits.



























