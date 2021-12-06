2 gambling dens raided in Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
Police raided two houses in East Pattaya where the suspects were accused of conducting online gambling operations.

Nongprue police arrested 19 people accused of online gambling in two raids in East Pattaya.

The Dec. 5 operation at the Chokchai Garden Home 2 development netted 12 men and a woman caught gambling and eight computers.



Authorities then hit a second house in Nongprue Moo 9 village where six more people were arrested and nine computers seized.

Both gambling operations were run by the same gang, police claimed.


Police estimated about 150,000 baht a day was wagered. Employees earned a quarter of all profits.

The suspects were detained at Nongprue police station for interrogation and further investigation into the illegal activities.









