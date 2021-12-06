Thailand issues free e-vaccine passports until Dec 31

The Ministry of Public Health has announced that it will issue the e-Vaccine Passport for those who have been vaccinated in Thailand, free of charge.

Anyone who wishes to be issued the e-Vaccine Passport may make a request through the “International Certificate” menu in the Mor Prom application on their phone.







The QR code for the e-Vaccine Passport will be available within three working days after the request has been approved and can be scanned on the next day. The free service will be available between 1 and 31 December 2021.

If you have any further questions, please send a message through their page at http://www.facebook.com/Mohpromt. (NNT)































