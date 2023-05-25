Thailand’s halal exports ready to surge as country gains global recognition

Thailand is one of the world’s largest producers and exporters of halal food. Halal food accounts for 20% of Thailand’s global food exports, with 60% of Halal exports going to Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei Darussalam, worth almost US$6 billion in 2021/2022. The Thai government expects to increase its value by 3% in 2023.







Besides food, the halal industry covers products and services in other sectors, such as cosmetics, fashion, medical supplies, and tourism, among others.

According to the Global Muslim Travel Index 2022, Thailand is the fourth most popular non-Muslim country among Muslim tourists, behind Malaysia, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. (PRD)















