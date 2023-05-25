‘Bangkok International Food Festival 2023’ at Central World Shopping Plaza May 26-30

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to host the highly anticipated ’Bangkok International Food Festival 2023,’ aiming to bolster Thailand’s reputation as a world-class gastronomy tourism destination and offer an immersive experience-based tourism opportunity. This event, which focuses on the culinary arts, will showcase Thailand’s rich food culture, leveraging ’Food’ as one of the kingdom’s 5F soft-power foundations.

Scheduled to take place from May 26 to 30, the event will be held at the Central World Shopping Plaza in Bangkok.







TAT Deputy Governor of Tourism Products and Business Apichai Chatchalermkit stated that the agency, through the Bangkok International Food Festival 2023, aims to demonstrate Thailand’s ability to host large-scale international food events, enhancing the country’s competitiveness on the global stage.

The Bangkok International Food Festival 2023 seeks to inspire both Thai and foreign tourists to explore different regions of Thailand, contributing to the growth of local tourism through culinary tours while also benefiting the community by distributing income from travel spending. The five-day extravaganza will feature four key activities and five distinct zones, complemented by live music performances.







The first activity encompasses creative cooking demonstrations by participating restaurants and eateries, allowing attendees to witness the mastery of culinary skills. The second activity involves renowned chefs from around the world, creating Chef’s Table menus and offering a tantalizing fusion of flavors. Additionally, specialized chefs will put their own spin on Thai street food menus, bringing a unique twist to beloved local delicacies. Lastly, workshops will be conducted to explore advanced culinary innovation and the creation of fine dining experiences.

For more information and updates about the Bangkok International Food Festival 2023, please visit the Facebook Page: Bangkok International Food Festival 2023. (NNT)















