Thailand’s Grand Palace and Emerald Buddha Temple reopens Nov 1

The Bureau of the Royal Household has announced that the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, along with other royal palaces and locations would reopen from 1 November, 2021.

The reopening of Bangkok’s most famous attraction, the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, will allow tourists once again to explore the beauty and splendor of the historically significant and much-revered site.







The Grand Palace complex, within which the Temple of the Emerald Buddha or Wat Phra Kaeo is located, was temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its reopening date of 1 November is the same day that Thailand will start welcoming fully vaccinated tourists from 46 approved countries and territories with no quarantine requirement.



Health and safety measures are in place at both venues to help ensure the safety of visitors and staff. This includes the compulsory wearing of face masks at all times, body temperature screening upon entry, hand-washing facilities, and registration on the Thai Chana application. Social distancing will be observed at service points in the complex, and common contact surfaces will be cleaned and disinfected every 20 minutes, while medical professionals will be on standby in the case of emergencies or first aid being needed.







The opening hours of the Grand Palace complex are daily from 08.30 Hrs. to 15.30 Hrs. The entry fee is 500 Baht per person, with tickets purchasable at the entrance or online at www.royalgrandpalace.th/en/home (online tickets must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance).

Meanwhile, other royal palaces and locations that will also reopen from 1 November, 2021, are:

-Bang Pa-In Palace in Ayutthaya;

-Bhubing Palace in Chiang Mai;

-Chang Hua Man Royal Project in Phetchaburi;

-Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles in the Grand Palace complex in Bangkok;

-Sala Chalermkrung Royal Theatre in Bangkok.

The Arts of the Kingdom Museum in Ayutthaya will reopen on 19 November, 2021. (TAT)



























