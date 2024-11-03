Thailand’s fourth-highest peak for winter tourism season holds ‘Phu Soi Dao Conquest Festival’ Nov 1 – Jan 10

UTTARADIT, Thailand – The Phu Soi Dao Conquest Festival has kicked off at Phu Soi Dao National Park in Uttaradit province, offering adventurous visitors the chance to climb Thailand’s fourth-highest peak for the winter tourism season. Running from November 1 to January 10, 2025, the festival features a 3-day, 2-night trekking experience. Participants begin with a 6.5 km hike to Lan Son Phu Soi Dao, located at 1,633 meters above sea level, where they stay overnight.



The next day comes with a challenging 3 km ascent to the 2,102-meter summit. The experience concludes with a second night at Lan Son and a descent the following morning. To ensure safety, participation is limited to 80 people per day, and visitors must be under 60 with no pre-existing health conditions.

The trek to Phu Soi Dao’s summit involves navigating steep and rugged terrain, with ropes and natural obstacles throughout the route. Park staffs are stationed along the route to assist climbers through misty, lush forests, providing a serene and immersive natural experience.







Phu Soi Dao National Park spans 125,110 rai of land (200.18 square kilometers) across districts in Uttaradit and Phitsanulok provinces and is known for its rich forests and scenic landscapes. The area’s main attractions include the five-tiered Phu Soi Dao Waterfall, Sai Thip Waterfall, and a wildflower meadow that blooms during the rainy season. The park also features Lan Son Sam Bai, a highland pine plateau known for its grasslands and sunset views, and a historic Thailand-Laos border marker along Route 1268.







Entry fees for Thai nationals are 40 baht for adults and 20 baht for children, while foreign visitors pay 200 baht for adults and 100 baht for children. Facilities at the park include bathrooms, showers, parking, and food services, with a visitor center open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Camping spots and equipment rentals are available, with reservations made through the Department of National Parks website. To ensure safety, the park may cancel peak ascents during adverse weather. (NNT)

































