Northern Thailand sees cooler mornings and strong winds; Pattaya, Bangkok – Partly cloudy with strong winds

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Meteorological Department reports that upper Thailand is experiencing cool morning weather and strong winds, with the northern region expected to see a temperature drop of 1-2°C. Light rain is expected in some areas, and citizens are advised to take health precautions due to changing weather. Meanwhile, parts of the southern region may experience heavy rainfall.



According to the department’s 24-hour forecast, a high-pressure system or moderately strong cold air mass from China is covering upper Thailand and parts of the upper southern region. This pattern is bringing cooler morning weather, strong winds, and slight temperature drops in the north, with light rain possible in western parts of the north, lower northeastern areas, and eastern coastal regions. Residents are advised to look after their health as temperatures fluctuate.







A monsoon trough extends through the middle southern region, linking to a low-pressure area near Vietnam’s southern tip. Moderate northeastern winds over the upper Gulf of Thailand and upper southern Thailand are expected to bring heavy rains in some areas. Citizens in these regions should be cautious of flash floods and runoff, particularly near mountainous terrain, waterways, and low-lying areas. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves will be moderate, reaching heights of 1-2 meters in the upper Gulf, and over 2 meters during thunderstorms. Mariners are advised to navigate with care and avoid sailing in stormy areas.

Regional Weather Summary:

Northern Region: Cool morning with strong winds, temperatures dropping 1-2°C. Light rain possible in western areas. Lows 18-23°C, highs 31-34°C.

Northeastern Region: Cool morning with strong winds, light rain possible in the lower part. Lows 18-22°C, highs 30-32°C.

Central Region: Cool morning, strong winds. Lows 21-24°C, highs 32-34°C.

Eastern Region: Cool morning, strong winds, light rain possible along the coast. Lows 22-24°C, highs 32-34°C, waves 1-2 meters.

Southern Region (East Coast): Cool mornings in the upper part with thunderstorms and heavy rain in areas such as Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Lows 22-24°C, highs 31-33°C, waves 1-2 meters.









Southern Region (West Coast): 60% chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain in areas like Ranong and Phang Nga. Lows 23-25°C, highs 31-33°C, waves 1 meter, over 2 meters in thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas: Partly cloudy with strong winds. Lows 23-25°C, highs 32-34°C.

































