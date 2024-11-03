Thailand showcases sustainable tourism and earns prestigious recognition at ITB Asia 2024

SINGAPORE – Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, together with Ambassador of Thailand to Singapore, Mrs. Ureerat Chareontoh, and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, recently presided over the opening ceremony of the Thailand Pavilion at ITB Asia 2024 in Singapore.



At ITB Asia, TAT showcased Thailand’s sustainable and responsible tourism initiatives, aligned with the government’s “IGNITE THAILAND’s TOURISM” vision. The Thailand Pavilion featured the Kingdom’s distinctive attractions, including the “Five Must-Do” experiences, which spotlighted Thailand’s unique charms in both renowned and lesser-known destinations. Visitors were invited to participate in hands-on D.I.Y. activities, crafting souvenirs from upcycled materials sourced from marine debris, reinforcing Thailand’s commitment to environmental guardianship.







In collaboration with the Phuket Tourism Association, TAT brought together 32 Thai tourism operators, including hotels, resorts, tour services, water parks, and golf clubs, alongside strategic partners TAGTHAI and Thailand Privilege Card. Over 800 business-to-business meetings were conducted, creating valuable new opportunities for Thai tourism enterprises.

During the event, Thailand received the “2024 Global Partner Award – Most Popular Destination” from Trip.com, reflecting the nation’s enduring appeal among international travellers and the strength of the partnership between TAT and Trip.com in promoting Thailand as a premier travel destination.



Last year, over one million Singaporean travellers visited Thailand, and this year, between January and 21 October, 747,994 Singaporeans had already arrived, with Bangkok, Songkhla, Phuket, Krabi, and Pattaya among the most popular destinations.

For 2024, TAT aims to attract over one million Singaporean visitors, generating a projected tourism revenue exceeding 48 billion Baht. Key target segments include cross-border and Fly & Drive travellers, Health & Wellness, sports tourists (especially those interested in golf, cycling, marathons, and Muay Thai), youth, and cruise passengers. (TAT)

















































