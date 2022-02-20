Thailand’s Foreign Ministry pushes for constructive ASEAN engagement

The Thai Minister of Foreign Affairs has called on ASEAN members to engage more in efforts to promote peace and prosperity in the region during a recent virtual ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat.

Foreign Affairs Minister Don Pramudwinai participated in the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) via video conference. The event was the first of its kind under Cambodia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN.



Minister Don urged ASEAN members to be more assertive in urging major powers to avoid increasing global tensions. He also called for a strengthening of the bloc’s solidarity to maintain its unity, cohesiveness and leadership.

The meeting expressed full support for Cambodia and PrakSokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, who has been named special envoy of the ASEAN Chair on Myanmar. The envoy is tasked with facilitating the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus agreed upon by ASEAN Leaders on April 24, 2021.







On this occasion, the Thai Foreign Minister updated the meeting on Thailand’s efforts as the ASEAN Coordinator for Sustainable Development Cooperation. He also asked member states to expedite the implementation through the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economic model.(NNT)

































