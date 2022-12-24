Thailand’s foreign investment soars by 74% during January and November 2022

Deputy Secretary-General to the Prime Minister and Acting Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha was reported on the overview of foreign direct investment situation in Thailand during the first 11 months of 2022 (January- November), which has reached the total of over 112,466 million Baht, an increase of 74% from the same period of 2021. Consequently, over 5,000 employment positions have been created.







The Prime Minister is pleased with the confidence of foreign investors on Thailand’s economic potentials. He also thanked concerned agencies for their hard work in translating the Government’s policies into action which has resulted in the Thai economy continuing to show positive signs for rapid recovery.

During January and November 2022, Ministry of Commerce has approved the request of 530 foreign investors to conduct businesses in Thailand under Foreign Business Act B.E. 2542. Top 3 foreign investors by countries are: 1) Japan: 137 investors (26%) with the total investment of 39 billion Baht, 2) Singapore: 85 investors (16%) with the total investment of 11,999 million Baht, and 3) U.S.: 70 investors (13%) with the total investment of 3,343 million Baht. Businesses approved by Ministry of Commerce are mostly relevant with the Government’s policies on national infrastructure development, public sector investment promotion, and S-Curve industries.







According to the Government Spokesperson, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance to continue promoting foreign direct investment and ease of doing business. Proper and timely investment policies, as well as promotion of Thailand as regional hub, also boost the confidence of foreign investors, ensure continuous economic recovery, and employment and revenue creation. The FDI statistics is in line with the report of World Bank, IMF, and Fitch Ratings which stated that the Thai economy has rapidly recovered and expanded.

























