Thailand’s fiscal 2023 budget bill endorsed in final reading

The House of Representatives has endorsed the 3.185 trillion baht budget bill for fiscal 2023, after 5 days of deliberation. The draft law will now be forwarded to the Senate for endorsement.

The House of Representatives has endorsed the 2023 budget bill in its third and final reading. The endorsement was given after the lower House completed its deliberation of specific sections of the bill in their second hearing. The endorsement of the 3.185 trillion baht fiscal budget came after 258 MPs voted for and 180 against the bill. 3 MPs abstained from voting and 1 did not cast a vote. The House of Representatives took 5 days to deliberate the bill in the third reading.







The Lower House will now send the draft bill to the Senate for consideration. The Senate must complete its deliberation within 20 days. If it endorses the bill, the draft law will be sent to the Secretariat of the Cabinet to be made into law. The bill is intended to take effect on October 1, when fiscal 2023 commences.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow thanked MPs for giving the 2023 budget bill their approval. He said the bill is an important tool in driving national strategies and various policies. He said concerns and suggestions expressed by MPs will be considered by the government and the agencies that handle the budget. This is so the public may gain the highest benefit. Mr. Supattanapong also thanked the vetting committees that worked on the bill for their full efforts and their time. The government will heed the input of the vetting committees in order for resources to be optimized. (NNT)

































