Malaysian health minister observes Thailand’s medical cannabis processes

Thailand’s medical cannabis policy has drawn the interests of other nations, with the Malaysian health minister visiting this week to observe the production of cannabis-derived medicines. Thailand’s health minister is also sharing his experiences about driving the medical cannabis policy with his Malaysian counterpart.

Malaysian Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin visited the Government Pharmaceutical Organization’s (GPO) cannabis medicines and extracts factory. The minister also observed the cultivation process for the cannabis plant used. Cultivation is undertaken by the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine. The medicines and extracts are registered by the Food and Drug Administration. Extraction methodologies are provided by the Department of Medical Sciences. The medical use of cannabis products is supervised by the Department of Medical Services. The Malaysian health minister was informed that cannabis medicines are listed on the national register for herbal medicines. This enables patients to access cannabis medicines via the universal healthcare scheme.







Public health minister Anutin Charnvirakul indicated he hopes for collaborative research and development if Malaysian goes ahead with a cannabis medicines drive. He said the GPO has already released two cannabis products to the market. These include an instant hemp tea product and a lip care product infused with hemp seed oil. He said the latter helps reduce wrinkles and moisturizes the lips.

Mr. Anutin said 4 formulas of medical cannabis extracts are being developed for patients in certain disease categories. For example, the extracts may be used to treat nausea induced by chemotherapy and in young epilepsy patients. He added studies are ongoing to enable the application of cannabis medicines in Parkinson’s sufferers and people with multiple sclerosis. (NNT)

















































