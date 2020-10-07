Thailand’s first offshore solar farm unveiled

PTT Group unveiled Thailand’s first offshore floating solar farm off the eastern province of Rayong.

Wittawat Svasti-xuto, chief technology and engineering officer at PTT, said the 100-kilowatt floating solar farm was installed for seaside PTT Tank Terminal Co (PTT TANK) in Map Ta Phut sub-district of Muang district in Rayong.







PTT Global Chemical Plc (GC) developed special plastic pellets for the floating solar buoys that could reduce barnacles and Combined Heat and Power Producing Co (CHPP) designed and installed the floating solar farm system. Electricity from the project was initially supplied to the office of PTT Tank Terminal and the supply was being studied for future business development, Mr Wittawat said.



GC president Patiparn Sukorndhaman said the buoys were made from innovative InnoPlus HD8200B plastic pellets which were durable and environmentally friendly and could reduce barnacle adhesion.

PTT TANK managing director Peekthong Thongyai said the floating solar farm would cut the electricity cost of the company by 390,000 baht a year or 7.8 million baht throughout the project life and reduce carbon dioxide emission by 36 tons a year or 725 tons throughout the project. (TNA)











