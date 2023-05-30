Thailand’s first-ever shipment of fresh pomelos will be transported to United States in June

The United States Department of Agriculture has given Thailand approval to export fresh pomelos to the U.S.A. This is the first time that Thai fresh pomelos of all varieties can penetrate the U.S. market, and it is the eighth type of fruit after mangoes, mangosteen, rambutan, longan, lychee, pineapples, and dragon fruit, according to Thailand’s Department of Agriculture.

Thailand exports pomelos to more than 30 countries, with the biggest markets being China and Malaysia. In 2022, the Kingdom exported over one million tons of pomelos, worth more than 45 million baht.







The first shipment of pomelos will be transported to the U.S.A. in June 2023. Eligible pomelo exporters must be registered with the department and their produce must be irradiated to reduce and eliminate microorganisms and insects. The plantations must also be certified under the GAP (Good Agricultural Practices) standard, while packaging manufacturers must be certified under the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards. (PRD)















