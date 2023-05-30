Thailand strives to reduce risk of power shortages by diversifying fuel sources

The Electric Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has reiterated its confidence in the nation’s electrical energy stability.

EGAT spokesperson Prasertsak Cherngchawano affirmed that Thailand maintains a robust and stable electrical system, capable of adequately continuously supplying power to the public.







The assurance comes as Thailand grapples with a fuel price crisis that has been an ongoing issue since 2021.

On May 6th, peak electricity demand reached a record-breaking 34,826.5 megawatts. Despite this historic high, no major power outages have been reported, which authorities cite as proof of the efficiency of Thailand's modern electrical production and distribution system.







EGAT said it effectively manages its fuel sources, opting for the lowest-cost fuel available at any given time. To further minimize the impact on the public, the decommissioning of the Mae Moh power plant’s fourth unit has been deferred.

Spokesperson Prasertsak also announced that Thailand is further striving to reduce the risk of shortages by diversifying fuel sources. (NNT)
















