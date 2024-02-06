Thailand’s film industry pioneers global market expansion

Exciting news from Thailand! The Ministry of Commerce, along with top Thai film producers, is setting the stage to take renowned Boys’ Love (BL) series and local products global.

Meet “Mile” (Phakphum Romsaithong) and “Apo” (Nattawin Wattanagitiphat), the dynamic duo chosen to represent Thai craftsmanship and creativity at international arenas.

This initiative goes beyond entertainment, aiming to introduce Thai culture and products to over 100 countries, targeting more than 3 million viewers, and promising significant economic growth.







Be On Cloud Co., Ltd. is at the forefront, with support in intellectual property development, promotion, and protection, ensuring Thai creativity shines worldwide. Anticipate their presence at prestigious film markets like TIFFCOM, FILMART, Cannes, and AFM.

As the BL series captivates hearts in Asia and beyond, Thailand is ready to share its stories and products with the world. (PRD)































