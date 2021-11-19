Thailand’s festivals and events in ‘Blue Zone’ destinations during November-December 2021

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is highlighting multiple festivals and events scheduled to take place in the 17 Blue Zone destinations during November and December 2021, to help enrich the Amazing Thailand travel experience for visitors under the Sandbox programme.







Thailand is now welcoming fully vaccinated visitors from around the world via the Living in the “Blue Zone” (17 Sandbox destinations) programme. Meanwhile, fully vaccinated visitors from 63 countries and territories can enter via the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) and partially or unvaccinated visitors are also much welcomed via the Happy Quarantine requirements.

Visitors under the Sandbox programme are currently required to stay at least 7 nights within one of the 17 Blue Zone Sandbox destinations if planning to continue the journey to other destinations in Thailand.



Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “To help make the one-week mandatory stay a more interesting experience for the Sandbox visitors, TAT has gathered a list of fun and joyful events, ranging from the Loi Krathong Festival, mini concerts, countdowns, car and bike racing, walking streets, food fairs, and much more. These events are scheduled to take place during this month and the next, and Sandbox visitors who are visiting any of the 17 Blue Zone destinations during these two months are cordially invited to join one of these festivals and events.”







Some of the festivals and events listed below may last until early next year, or have been rescheduled to a new date. The list is also subject to change without prior notice.

Bangkok

7th River Festival 2021

17 – 19 November 2021 at Wat Phra Chetuphon (or Wat Pho), Wat Arun, Wat Prayun Wongsawat, Wat Kanlayanamit, Wat Rakhang Kositaram, Tha Maharaj, and Asiatique The Riverfront.

ICONSIAM A Magical Loi Krathong upon the Chao Phraya River

19 November 2021 at the River Park at ICONSIAM, Bangkok.

8th Galleries Night

26 – 27 November 2021 in Bangkok.

27th Thai International Travel Fair 2021

23 – 26 December 2021 at the True Icon Hall Floor 7, ICONSIAM.





Krabi

Rak Aoluk Festival 2021

3-7 December 2021 at the Ao Luek District Office.

Krabi 4x Mini Concert

10-12 December 2021 at Ao Nang Beach in Krabi.

Countdown @Krabi 2022

December 2021 – January 2022 at the Ao Nang Landmark.

Krabi New Year 2022 Festival & Red Cross Fair

December 2021 – January 2022 at the Krabi City Hall.





Chon Buri

Pattaya Music Festival 2021

3 – 4 and 10 – 11 December at Pattaya Beach.

Pattaya Loi Krathong Festival 2021

19 November 2021 at Pattaya Beach.

Jet Ski Pro Tour 2021

20 – 21 November 2021 at Pattaya Beach.

Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2021

26 – 27 November 2021 at Central Pattaya Beach.

Diwali 2021 – The Festival of Lights

26 – 28 November 2021 at Royal Garden Plaza and places in Pattaya City.







Naklua Walking Street 2021

11 December 2021 – 30 March 2022 (every Saturday and Sunday) at the Naklua Old Market.

Pattaya Countdown 2022

29 – 31 December 2021 at Bali Hai Cape.

Tour Thailand with Confidence with SHA

17 – 19 December 2021 at the Chon Buri Provincial Hall.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Yi Peng Festival 2021

18 – 20 November 2021, around the city moat and gates.

Chiang Mai Design Week 2021

4 – 12 December 2021 at Mueang Chiang Mai District.







Chiang Mai Marathon 2021

25 – 26 December 2021 at the Tha Phae Gate.

Nimmanhaemin Art & Design Promenade

5 – 11 December 2021 at Nimman Haemin Road.

Mueang Kaen Festival 2021

5 December 2021 – 3 January 2022 at the Mueang Kaen Pattana Municipal Sports Stadium.

Chiang Mai Countdown 2022

31 December at the Three Kings’ Monument.



Trat

The Footprint of the Lord Buddha

26 – 27 December 2021 at Ko Chang.

Buri Ram

Prasat Muang Tam Loi Krathong Festival 2021

18 – 19 November 2021 at the Prasat Muang Tam Historical Park.

World Medical Cannabis Conference & Expo 2021

4 – 5 December 2021 at the Chang International Circuit.

OR BRIC Superbike 2021

9- 12 December 2021 at the Chang International Circuit.



IDEMITSU Super Endurance THAILAND

16 – 19 December 2021 at the Chang International Circuit.

Thailand Super Series 2021

23 – 26 December 2021 at the Chang International Circuit.

Buri Ram Countdown

(To be confirmed.)

Prachuap Khiri Khan

PT Maxnitron Racing Series

24 – 28 November 2021.







Phang-Nga

Phang-Nga Festival 2021

9 – 11 December 2021 at the 813 Tsunami Memorial Park.

Amazing Ko Yao Noi (Open Season Festival)

10 – 12 December 2021 at Ko Yao Noi.

Phetchaburi

Longlay Beach Life Festival

(To be confirmed) 4-5 December, Cha-Am Beach.

Phuket

Amazing Thai Taste Festival “The Great Escape of the Andaman Sea”

26 – 28 November 2021 at Patong Beach.

Tour Thailand with Confidence with SHA

3-5 December 2021.

The Oceanman Phuket

26 – 27 March 2022 (postponed from 13 – 14 November 2021).







Ranong

Moon Bathing @Ranong Festival 2021

14 – 19 November 2021 at Raksa Warin Hot Spring.

Rayong

Ban Phe & Samet Island Annual Festival

December 2021 at Ban Phe Beach.

Loei

Phu Ruea Christmas Festival 2021

December 2021.

Phu Ruea Festival 2021

December 2021.

Phu Ruea Winter Flowers Festival 2021

December 2021.







Samut Prakan

Thailand International Lantern and Food Festival

12 November – 6 December 2021 at Muang Boran The Ancient City.

Udon Thani

Red Lotus Sea or Talay Bua Daeng Festival

October 2021 – February 2022 at the Nong Han Lake.

Surat Thani & Nong Khai

Currently, there’s no event update.



























