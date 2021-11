List of events in Pattaya City during Nov-Dec 2021

Pattaya Loi Krathong Festival 2021

19 November 2021 at Pattaya Beach.

Jet Ski Pro Tour 2021

20 – 21 November 2021 at Pattaya Beach.

Pattaya Fireworks Festival 2021

26 – 27 November 2021 at Central Pattaya Beach.







Diwali 2021 – The Festival of Lights

26 – 28 November 2021 at Royal Garden Plaza and places in Pattaya City.

Pattaya Music Festival 2021

3 – 4 at Larn Pho Naklua and 10 – 11 December at Pattaya Beach.

Naklua Walking Street 2021

11 December 2021 – 30 March 2022 (every Saturday and Sunday) at the Naklua Old Market.

Pattaya Countdown 2022

29 – 31 December 2021 at Bali Hai Cape.

Tour Thailand with Confidence with SHA

17 – 19 December 2021 at the Chonburi Provincial Hall.