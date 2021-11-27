Thailand’s entertainment venues to reopen on January 16 as planned

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration stands firm on its previous resolution for entertainment places to reopen on Jan 16 and picks zones for their late-night alcohol sales and consumption.

CCSA spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyothin said the center viewed that entertainment venues posed many risks of disease transmission including their ventilation issues and the behaviors of their customers who would take off face masks and chat. In the past at least two big clusters of COVID-19 infections involved entertainment places, he said.







The CCSA spokesman said the government wanted the operators of entertainment venues to prepare for their reopening. From Dec 1, their conditions and ventilation systems will be improved. All their staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The places will then be evaluated for their reopening licenses.



Licensed entertainment places will reopen in tourism pilot zones (blue zones), surveillance zones (green) and high surveillance zones (yellow). Their operators will sell alcoholic beverages until 11pm and open the places until midnight. There will not be a karaoke service, dance floor, promotion and alcohol for the customers who share glasses. (TNA)

































