Thailand’s EGAT to adopt new fuel management strategy

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) is finding new ways to manage the fuel needed for electricity generation amid rising fuel costs. The aim is to slow the rate of rising energy prices while urging the general public to help save power.

ERC Secretary-General Komkrit Tantravanich said the office will take into consideration calculations for natural gas pricing and use a tax-free system for diesel and fuel oil in order to determine the average cost of electricity consumption.



These adjusted calculations will be in accordance with recent changes at the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to utilize more diesel and fuel oil for electricity generation, as they are cheaper than imported liquified natural gas (LNG).







Natural gas production in the Gulf of Thailand is also seeing a declining output due to a transition in energy concessions.

Komkrit added that with energy prices expected to continue climbing due to the global price crisis, the general public is urged to consume energy more efficiently.(NNT)

































