Thai PM asks public to continue wearing face masks

The general public is being reminded to continue wearing face masks amid the lifting of other disease control measures that had been in place.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha asked everyone to continue wearing face coverings, especially when engaging in public activities or at large gatherings. His remarks came during his visit to Japan to attend the Nikkei Forum.



The premier asked schools to continue looking after the welfare of their students, following reports of a slight increase of new cases one week after the start of the new school semester.

New clusters have mainly been linked to boarding schools, where infected students are currently being isolated and treated without the entire school needing to suspend activities.







Gen Prayut also asked schools to remind students of prevention measures against COVID-19, as he called for cooperation from all sides to ensure health and safety at schools.(NNT)

































