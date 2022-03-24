Thailand’s EEC Policy Committee urges adjustment to economic policies

The Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) Policy Committee has urged the government to consider adjusting its economic policies in order to boost employment.

Kanit Sangsubhan, secretary-general of the EEC Policy Committee, said that although the Thai economy has started to recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, only large scale enterprises and exporters are making significant recovery. Meanwhile, more than 60% of the population — mostly independent workers and laborers– are still struggling. Many have been forced to spend their savings to make ends meet, with some falling deep into debt.



The secretary-general stressed that it is imperative for the administration to help these individuals find the means to generate more income. He also suggested leveraging technology to provide jobs training or assist in the production of goods that meet market demand.







Kanit also noted that the EEC Policy Committee and state-run banks had previously launched a “sandbox” initiative to help people in the EEC areas. The pilot project provides loans as well as advice on adjusting business structure and integrating technology to streamline operations, reduce costs and develop goods and services. The campaign targets SMEs, retailers, farmers and community enterprises.

He added that if the program is proven successful, it will be proposed to the administration for nationwide adoption. (NNT)


































