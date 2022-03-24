Bangkok Governor resigns after 5 years to run as independent candidate in May election

Pol Gen Aswin Kwanmuang resigned as the Bangkok governor and announced his plan to be an independent candidate in the upcoming Bangkok gubernatorial election.

He held a press conference on his resignation before the Election Commission will announce the election of the Bangkok governor and local administrators of Bangkok and Pattaya City on March 25.



Pol Gen Aswin said he had worked hard as the Bangkok governor in the past five years, five months and five days and canal improvement had been his first mission after assuming the governorship.

Later, he said, he tried to solve flooding with “water bank” facilities at many locations. He also mentioned that Thai electric boats debuted in Bangkok.







Pol Gen Aswin said he was not worried that many people would run in the Bangkok gubernatorial election and it was good for general people to have many choices.

He denied that he adhered to power but said that he wanted to return to City Hall after the election to finish work initiated during his past tenure.

If he wins the election, he will reserve half administrative positions at City Hall for people of the younger generation and people with disabilities will also have their chance to participate, Pol Gen Aswin said.

He will announce his policy platform and introduce his candidates for seats in the Bangkok council on March 28. (TNA)



































