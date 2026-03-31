Thailand’s e-reading boom accelerates as Kobo partners with Meb to expand digital book market

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand’s digital reading sector is gaining momentum as global e-reader brand Rakuten Kobo partners with Meb Corporation, Thailand’s leading e-book platform, to expand access to digital books and reading devices nationwide.

The collaboration reflects growing interest among Thai readers in e-books and e-readers. Industry data cited in the announcement shows the Thai e-reader market was valued at around 140 million baht in 2024, representing a 60 percent increase from 2023. The growth is driven by changing reading habits and greater access to affordable digital technology.

According to Rakuten Kobo, the expansion of the global e-book market continues to influence the adoption of e-reader devices. Market research indicates the global e-book sector is expected to grow from approximately 577 billion baht in 2025 to 603 billion baht in 2026, and could reach around 755 billion baht by 2031.

Meb Corporation estimates that Thailand’s e-book market is currently valued at about 3 billion baht, with steady growth since the post-COVID period. The increase has been supported by more diverse digital content, easier internet access, and wider acceptance of e-books among readers.

The partnership also introduces three e-reader models to the Thai market: Kobo Libra Colour, Kobo Clara Colour, and Kobo Clara BW. The devices, with certain models supporting audiobook listening and note-taking, can store thousands of e-books.



Developers say e-reader technology can create a more focused reading environment by reducing distractions from social media notifications, while also promoting more sustainable reading habits by reducing paper use.

The collaboration between Rakuten Kobo and Meb Corporation is expected to further support Thailand’s growing digital reading ecosystem, giving readers more ways to access books and learning resources through digital platforms. (NNT)



































