Thailand’s DSI to speed up probe over alleged Chinese bribe

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) will speed up investigating the alleged extortion of a bribe by DSI officials in exchange for the release of Chinese suspects, involving in grey businesses, said Pol Maj Gen Suriya Singhakamol, the acting DSI chief.

The newly-appointed DSI chief told a news conference on Thursday after he was abruptly moved to take over the post at the DSI that he did not know the reason for the sudden transfer.







The Justice Minister instructed him to accelerate investigation into involvement of DSI officials in the bribery and malfeasance case in exchange of the release of Chinese suspects following a raid at a home of the former Nauru consul-general in Bangkok’s Sathorn district on Dec 22.

Justice Minister on Wednesday signed an order to transfer the DSI director-general Triyarith Temahivong to serve as the acting director of the Central Institute of Forensic Science (CIFS) and the CIFS chief was switched to take the post of acting DSI chief.







The transfer came after the alleged extortion of a 20-million-baht bribe by five DSI officials and police in exchange for the release of 11 Chinese nationals found hiding at the former residence of the Nauru consul-general. (TNA)

































