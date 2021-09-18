Thailand’s Department of Industrial Promotion to forge more industrial groups

The Department of Industrial Promotion (DIPROM) has outlined plans to assemble 34 more industrial groups accounting for over 680 businesses within next year.

DIPROM Director-General Nattaphol Rangsitaphol has explained that his office spent 2021 forging 29 industrial groups. Twenty-five of the groups are within the agricultural cluster and extend from honey producing to coffee growing and foods of the future. The rest of the groups are in four target industry clusters such as comprehensive medicine in Bangkok and robotics and automation. The groupings helped generate over 1.2 billion baht in value for the Thai economy.







The department also uplifted its own role from that of a coordinator between industrial groups to a hub providing assistance to operators in all industries and connecting partners through its Industrial Transformation Center 4.0 (ITC 4.0). The centers are present at all 12 DIPROM offices nationwide and provide help to businesses in need of process upgrading, product design or connection to other SMEs. They also provide guidance as well as financial assistance.



In 2022, the DIPROM plans to form another 34 industrial groups covering 640 businesses. Thirty of the groups will be in agriculture with the rest in the four target industries. They are expected to add at least 1.2 billion baht in value to the economy. (NNT)



























