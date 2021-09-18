Bangkok will consider reopening only when jab rate reaches 70%

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) says it has no plans to reopen to foreign tourists on October 15th and talk about reopening can only begin after more than 70% of the city’s residents are fully vaccinated.







Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said that health safety is the priority and that the focus is to speed up inoculation of the capital’s residents, adding that, under the timeline, the city should reach the target of 70% on October 22nd, but it could be as soon as October 10th if vaccines are delivered sooner. Currently, the interval between two shots of the AstraZeneca vaccine has been cut to six weeks.



Meanwhile, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said on Friday that no decision has been made on a reopening plan for Bangkok and the issue must be discussed and planned thoroughly by various concerned parties.







CCSA assistant spokeswoman Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said there are three main criteria when considering the tourism reopening program, namely preparedness, disease control measures and a COVID-19 response plan for clusters of infection. The vaccination target in the districts selected for reopening under the “COVID-free setting” approach is set at 80%. (NNT)



























