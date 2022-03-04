Thailand’s delivery service sector revenue in 2020 jumps 39.12%

The Department of Business Development (DBD) has revealed that the document and parcel delivery service sector grew exponentially in 2021 from 2020. The department attributed the success to the rise in popularity of online shopping.

DBD Director-General Thosapone Dansuputra made the statement citing data from the department. He said that the segment saw 560 new businesses registered in 2021, more than 200% from 2020. The value of combined assets and debts in the sector in 2020 was at 10.9 billion baht, an increase of 88.28% from the previous year. Officials are still waiting for data for the 2021 value of combined assets and debts.



Revenue from the segment in 2020 was recorded at 44.8 billion baht, a 39.12% jump from 2019.

Thai businesses invested the most in this sector at 4.7 billion baht, followed by their Chinese counterparts at 65.7 million baht, Hong Kong at 18.41 million baht, German at 13.77 million baht, and others at 125.12 million baht.







Aside from the rise of online shopping, the DBD Director-General said there are other factors contributing to the growth of the delivery sector. These include the improvement in the logistics system, aggressive marketing campaigns, online payment, and a fiercely competitive environment. (NNT)

































