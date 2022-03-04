Thailand’s NCSA warns heightened cyber treats following Ukraine invasion

The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has warned against cyber attacks due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, urging firms and agencies to increase cyber protection.

NCSA Deputy Secretary-General Gp Capt Amorn Chomchoey said 12 cyber attacks have been discovered since 13 January and were linked to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, mostly targeting key infrastructures such as banks, border control agencies, and news websites.







Four of such attacks were found to be using a malware called Hermetic Wiper to erase crucial information. DDOS attacks were targeting financial websites.

The general public was affected by a malware called Cyclops Blink, after clicking web links directing them to websites propagating fake news. Text messages containing fake information were also sent to civilians.







Firms and agencies in Thailand are urged to have an adequate cybersecurity system in place as well as close down any loopholes within their networks.

The general public is advised to refrain from clicking on suspicious links, and enable Two Factor Authentication for their online accounts.

General users should keep the operating systems of their devices up to date, install anti-malware, and regularly back up their data. (NNT)

































