Thailand’s DDC affirms Chinese travelers pose low Covid risk

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) has stated that an increase in the number of Chinese tourists will not lead to a spike in new Covid-19 infections.

According to DDC Director-General Dr. Tares Krassanairawiwong, the agency plans to assess the situation regarding coronavirus infections in two weeks’ time. Currently, the average daily caseload is 900, and the number of Covid-19 patients in critical condition who require a respirator is decreasing.







The DDC director-general stated that tourism businesses have also been preparing for a potential influx of tourists from China, with many fully vaccinated and practicing universal prevention measures. The DDC is now working with the Ministry of Culture and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to ensure safety measures are in place at religious sites. Temperature scanners have been installed at international airports, and disease control staff have been deployed to provide health advice to travelers.







Dr. Tares affirmed that the same Covid-19 measures that are imposed on air travelers will also apply to other foreign and Thai nationals entering Thailand by land through border provinces, such as Chiang Rai, adding that tourists from countries like India and China that require a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test before returning home must still have health insurance covering at least $10,000 in Covid-19 treatment costs before entering Thailand.







BMA Deputy Clerk Suksan Kittisupakorn said earlier that the city hall has also prepared over 10,000 hospital beds for new Covid-19 patients in anticipation of the arrival of about 300,000 Chinese tourists in the next three months. (NNT)

































