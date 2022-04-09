Thailand’s COVID control zones unchanged; alcohol allowed until 11pm in Pattaya-Chonburi

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration maintains its existing COVID-19 control zones and sets the deadline for alcohol consumption at eateries in tourism zones and close surveillance zones at 11pm.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the center resolved to maintain COVID-19 control zones and their disease control measures and also to impose the 11pm deadline for alcohol consumption at eateries in tourism (blue) zones including Pattaya-Chonburi, Phuketand Bangkok and close surveillance (yellow) zones.



Such eateries must meet the disease control criteria that the Public Health Ministry announced for eateries and the entertainment places that were opened as eateries for the time being. They must also seek permission for their operation from the communicable disease committees of their province. (TNA)

































