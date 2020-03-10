Thailand’s Commerce Min prosecutes vendors overpricing anti-COVID-19 face masks

BANGKOK– The Minister of Commerce discussed the guidelines for regulating consumer goods during the COVID-19 crisis with consumer goods entrepreneurs. Eighty-nine offenders have now been prosecuted.







Mr. Jurin Laksanawisit, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, discussed the guidelines for regulating consumer goods during the COVID-19 crisis with consumer goods entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurs have promised to expand the production capacity of consumer goods by 30 percent to accommodate the market demand.

As for the production of medical masks, 11 factories in the country are now working at full capacity, increasing the national production yield to 36 million pieces per month or 1.2 million pieces per day. All of these new face masks will be entirely managed by the face mask management center which has resolved to allocate medical masks to hospitals or medical personnel or patients first. The hospitals of all types nationwide will be allocated 700,000 pieces per day. Another 500,000 pieces will be allocated and distributed through various channels to other groups of people.

Commerce Ministry Permanent Secretary Rit Kallayanamit said eighty-nine offenders have now been prosecuted. The offenders who are charged for not attaching a price tag and unreasonably raise prices will be subject to imprisonment for seven years or a fine of 140,000 baht or both. The offenders who sell face masks at a price of higher than 2.50 baht will be subject to imprisonment of not more than five years and a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht or both.












