Chiang Rai to promote hot spring tourism after 70% drop in tourist number from COVID-19

CHIANGRAI – Authorities in the northern most province of Chiang Rai have decided to promote over 10 hot springs in the province in an attempt to attract local travelers after a 70 –per cent drop in tourist number due to the Covid-19 outbreak.







The Tourism of Thailand office in Chiang Rai and several related offices there have surveyed more than 10 hot springs in the province which have been fully developed and are suitable to every type of tourists, especially health-conscious tourists.

After the survey, tour agencies, hoteliers, restaurateurs and souvenir shops will arrange tour programmes for tourists as the high temperature of hot springs makes it safe from the virus and the natural site is not so crowded.

Under the Lanna Spa City Programme, hot springs which would be promoted include Thaweesin, Pong Pu Fuang, PhaSert, Pong Phra Bat in Muang district and Pa Tueng in Mae Chan district.











