Thailand’s Chulabhorn Royal Academy to receive one million doses of Sinopharm in June

The Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA) has announced that one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, from Chinese state-owned Sinopharm, will arrive in June and be offered as a paid alternative for particular groups.

CRA secretary-general Dr. Nithi Mahanonda said the CRA will cooperate with the Public Health Ministry on vaccine distribution and insurance, adding that government and private organizations have already expressed interest in purchasing vaccine from the academy.







He said, as the vaccine will be procured using the academy’s money, it could not be offered free of charge. The private sector or any agencies which are at risk and want to speed up the process of vaccination of their staff can contact the academy. The price of the vaccine will not exceed 1,000 baht per shot, including insurance.







Dr. Nithi explained that this supply is being reserved to help alleviate current shortages among groups in need and to enable the Public Health Ministry to give some schools and private sector businesses another channel through which they can protect their pupils and employees. (NNT)























