Billy Buchanan back in the saddle at Pattana Golf Club & Resort

Pattaya Sports Club Links Golf Society

Friday, May 28

Pattana Golf Club & Resort A+B

Stableford

Twelve of our fifteen players Friday traveled to the course in two buses. Everyone was so keen that the buses were loaded and on the move ten minutes early.

The sky looked heavy and very grey during the trip so the inevitable question was asked about rain check.







The check-in was as easy as ever here, paying the terrific special all-in price, and we were quickly down to find our carts and caddies.

Once again, the starter said to go when ready and our first group, a three ball, teed off 30 minutes before our booked time. With no-one ahead of them, they had a clear run and made good time.

The course was in fine condition and, although there had been some rain about and the fairways were a little soft with not much run, they are nicely cut and a pleasure to play on. The greens were a little slower than we know here, but ran truly.





Billy Buchanan has been playing with us sparingly due to other commitments so, after having a game last week, he seems ready to jump back in the saddle.

Billy had a score of 37 points which, considering the lack of run on the course, was more than respectable and won him his first Green Jacket since October last year.



Paul Anderson, after a big win a week ago, carried on that form with a handicap equaling score of 36 points for second place.

The third and fourth spots went to a countback after two players scored 33 points. John Gray grabbed a placing a week ago and this time he took third place by winning that countback over newcomer Ben Herbert, who was having his second game with us this trip.





Winners at Pattana

1st Place – Billy Buchanan (15) – 37pts

2nd Place – Paul Anderson (22) – 36 pts

3rd Place – John Gray (23) – 33 pts c/back

4th Place – Ben Herbert (9) – 33 pts

Best Front Nine (non winners) – Karl Flood – 18 pts

Best Back Nine (non winners) – Mike Tottenham – 18 pts







That grey sky stayed around all day which made playing conditions quite comfortable. However, as the first group was playing the seventeenth, a big chunk of sky became much darker followed by some thunder and a couple of lightning flashes. But then the system passed the course and headed for the hills with barely a drop of moisture. Once again, we reckoned that we had dodged a bullet.

Billy Buchanan is setting up for pool comps at Links Bar for after the restrictions, so he may be able to get in some more golf.



















