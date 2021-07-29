Thailand’s border and transit trade in June surged 42%

Thailand’s Commerce Ministry reported that Thailand’s border and transit trade in June surged 41.68% from same period last year, to a value of 146.094 billion baht.

Trade with four neighboring countries was led by Malaysia, with a rise of 15.33% to 24.849 billion baht, followed by Laos (up 18.40% to 17.894 billion baht), Myanmar (31.79% to 17.139 billion) and Cambodia (20.99% to 13.494 billion).







China topped the list for transit trade, with a rise of 86.56%, to 35.740 billion baht, followed by Singapore (81.65% to 10.158 billion) and Vietnam (16.91% to 6.082 billion).

The ministry expects border and transit trade to expand 3-6% this year as it opens more checkpoints, to speed the flow of trade. Forty-four border checkpoints were open in June, with another 11 set to open soon, starting with the Ban Pak Sang checkpoint, linking Ubon Ratchathani province with the Lao PDR. (NNT)



















